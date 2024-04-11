News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 04/11/2024: UNH, ELYM, CADL

April 11, 2024 — 01:57 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were softer Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index decreasing 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down less than 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.5%.

In corporate news, UnitedHealth (UNH) Chairman Stephen Hemsley and three senior executives sold a combined $101.5 million worth of stock in the four months before a federal antitrust investigation became public knowledge, Bloomberg reported Thursday. UnitedHealth shares were falling 1%.

Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM) and Tenet Medicines said Thursday they have signed an agreement under which Eliem will buy the development-stage private biotech company. Eliem shares surged 63%.

Candel Therapeutics (CADL) shares soared 52% after the company said its potential treatment for pancreatic cancer CAN-2409 has received orphan drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration.

