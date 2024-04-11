News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 04/11/2024: ENLV, RLYB, JNJ, UNH, ELYM

April 11, 2024 — 04:00 pm EDT

Health care stocks were lower late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both easing around 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.4%.

In corporate news, Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) shares tumbled 54% after the company released topline data from a phase 2 trial of Allocetra, an off-the-shelf treatment candidate for sepsis.

Rallybio (RLYB) surged 75%. The company reported late Wednesday a collaboration with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to develop therapies for fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia, with Johnson & Johnson Innovation investing $6.6 million in Rallybio. Johnson & Johnson shares were down 0.8%.

UnitedHealth (UNH) Chairman Stephen Hemsley and three senior executives sold a combined $101.5 million worth of stock in the four months before a federal antitrust investigation became public knowledge, Bloomberg reported Thursday. UnitedHealth shares were falling 1.3%.

Eliem Therapeutics (ELYM) and Tenet Medicines said Thursday they have signed an agreement under which Eliem will buy the development-stage private biotech company. Eliem shares soared 71%.

