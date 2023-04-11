Health Care Sector Update for 04/11/2023: RGNX, BKD, RDHL, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady pre-bell Tuesday. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was recently up nearly 0.1%.

Regenxbio (RGNX) was over 4% higher after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has granted fast-track designation for RGX-202, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder.

Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) was up 4% after saying it now expects Q1 revenue per available room growth of about 12.9% year over year, compared with its previous guidance of 11% to 12%.

RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) was climbing past 3% after saying it received confirmation that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market's minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.

