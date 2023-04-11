Health Care Sector Update for 04/11/2023: QNCX, MRNA, ADPT, DHC, OPI

Health care stocks closed modestly higher Tuesday with the NYSE Health Care Index increasing 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gained 0.3%.

In company news, Quince Therapeutics (QNCX) shares were down 1% after the company said its board rejected the unsolicited proposal from Echo Lake Capital to buy the company for $1.60 a share in cash.

Moderna (MRNA) fell more than 3% after the drugmaker said its first flu vaccine candidate didn't meet criteria for early success during the second part of a clinical trial.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) shares fell 4.9% after the company said it informed Chief Operating Officer Mark Adams that his service will be terminated by May.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) struck a deal for Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) to buy the Trust in an all-stock deal. Diversified Healthcare Trust was down 3.2% while Office Properties Income Trust lost more than 24%.

