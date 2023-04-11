US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 04/11/2023: MRNA, DHC, OPI, ADPT

April 11, 2023 — 02:22 pm EDT

Health care stocks were higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index increasing 0.5% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was advancing 0.3%.

In company news, Moderna (MRNA) was down 2.8% after the drugmaker said its first flu vaccine candidate didn't meet criteria for early success during the second part of a clinical trial.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) shares fell 9.3% after the company said it informed Chief Operating Officer Mark Adams that his service will be terminated by May.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) struck a deal for Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) to acquire the Trust in an all-stock transaction. Diversified Healthcare Trust was down 2.8% while Office Properties Income Trust was down 23.8%.

