Health Care Sector Update for 04/11/2022: VERU, MTNB, BNTX, AFMD, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining premarket Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.22% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently 0.38% lower.

Veru (VERU) was gaining over 37% in value after saying its oral treatment sabizabulin showed positive results in a phase 3 study with COVID-19 patients at high risk of acute respiratory distress syndrome. The company said that the treatment showed a 55% relative reduction in deaths and was well tolerated.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings (MTNB) was up more than 14% after the company and BioNTech (BNTX) announced an exclusive research agreement to evaluate the combination of mRNA formats and Matinas' proprietary platform technology.

Affimed (AFMD) was climbing past 14% after saying a phase 1/2 study of its innate cell engager AFM13 combined with cord blood-derived natural killer cells in patients with relapsed Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphomas showed a 100% objective response rate.

