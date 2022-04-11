Health Care Sector Update for 04/11/2022: PEN,STIM,GTMS.TO,VERU

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 1.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was down 1.8%.

In company news, Penumbra (PEN) declined 6.7% after the medical device company on Friday said Lynn Rothman will step down as chief business officer on May 2 to start a non-profit organization focused on education.

Neuronetics (STIM) fell 3% after the medical technology company announced a five-year commercial agreement with Greenbrook TMS (GTMS.TO). Greenbrook shares were 3.8% higher in TSX trading this afternoon.

Veru (VERU) has nearly tripled in value on Monday, recently climbing over 175% after reporting a 55% reduction in deaths from acute respiratory distress syndrome in COVID-19 patients treated with its sabizabulin oral drug candidate.

