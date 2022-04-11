Health Care Sector Update for 04/11/2022: MNTB,BNTX,PEN,STIM,GTMS.TO,VERU

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.6% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 2.0%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 2.1%.

In company news, Matinas BioPharma Holdings (MTNB) rose almost 18% after announcing an exclusive research agreement with German genetic therapies company BioNTech (BNTX) to evaluate a combination of mRNA formats and Matinas' lipid nanocrystal platform technology. Under the terms of the pact, BioNTech will provide an unspecified upfront access fee to Matinas and pay for additional research funding. The companies also are discussing a potential licensing agreement. BioNTech shares were little changed this afternoon.

Penumbra (PEN) declined 8.2% after the medical device company late Friday said Lynn Rothman will step down as chief business officer on May 2 to start a non-profit organization focused on education.

Neuronetics (STIM) fell 3.2% after the medical technology company Monday announced a five-year commercial agreement with Greenbrook TMS (GTMS.TO), which will buy all of Neuronetics' transcranial magnetic stimulation devices to treat major depressive disorder and other mental health conditions at its TMS centers in 17 states. Greenbrook shares were 4.3% higher in TSX trading.

Veru (VERU) has nearly tripled in value on Monday, recently climbing over 182% after reporting a 55% reduction in deaths from acute respiratory distress syndrome in COVID-19 patients treated with its sabizabulin oral drug candidate. An outside panel monitoring the phase III study also said Veru could complete the trial early because of its demonstrated efficacy in high-risk COVID-19 patients.

