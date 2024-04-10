News & Insights

JANX

Health Care Sector Update for 04/10/2024: JANX, CERT, MNDR, ALPN

April 10, 2024 — 03:57 pm EDT

Health care stocks declined late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index shedding 0.9% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) falling 1.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) dropped 1.8%.

In corporate news, Janux Therapeutics (JANX) is exploring a potential sale, among other options, after receiving takeover interest from larger pharmaceutical companies, Bloomberg reported. The company's shares jumped past 12%.

Certara (CERT) is poised to benefit from improving end markets, KeyBanc said in a note. The investment firm upgraded the stock to overweight from sector weight, with a price target of $23. Certara shares were steady.

Mobile-health Network (MNDR) shares jumped in their debut Wednesday on the Nasdaq after the company priced its initial public offering of 2.25 million class A shares at $4 apiece. The stock were up about 65% in late trading.

Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) is weighing multiple options, including a potential sale, after attracting takeover interest, Bloomberg reported. Alpine shares soared 22%.

MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information
