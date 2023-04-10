US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 04/10/2023: VRTX, CANF, PHG

Health care stocks were lower Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both down around 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was decreasing 0.8%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) edged up about 0.1%. The company said Health Canada granted marketing authorization for the expanded use of Orkambi for the treatment of cystic fibrosis in children ages one to less than two years with a certain type of gene mutation.

Can-Fite Biopharma (CANF) was rising 2.8% after it received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use on its registration plan for a phase 3 trial of Piclidenoson to treat moderate to severe psoriasis.

The US Food and Drug Administration said Philips' (PHG) unit Philips Respironics' recall of some of its respiratory machines is a class I recall, which is the most serious type. Philips shares were declining 0.2%.

