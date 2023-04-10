Health Care Sector Update for 04/10/2023: LFCR, MRNA, CUTR, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady premarket Monday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.07% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) was advancing by more than 4% after saying it has completed the sale of all of its Curation Foods' assets related to the O Olive Oil and Vinegar business for about $6.2 million.

Moderna (MRNA) was up more than 1% after the European Medicines Agency granted priority medicines scheme designation to the company's cancer vaccine candidate combined with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda drug.

Cutera (CUTR) Executive Chair J. Daniel Plants and Chief Executive David Mowry said they have separately sent notices to the company calling for a special meeting of shareholders, according to a statement. The notices called for the removal of Gregory Barrett, Sheila Hopkins, Timothy O'Shea, Juliane Park, and Janet Widmann from the board. Cutera was recently gaining more than 14%.

