Health Care Sector Update for 04/09/2024: PFE, SYRS, MRNA, NEOG

Health care stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) rising 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbed 1%.

In corporate news, Pfizer (PFE) said data from a phase 3 trial of its Abrysvo vaccine for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus met endpoints. Its shares added 0.5%.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) shares jumped 22%. The company received the fast-track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for tamibarotene plus azacitidine and venetoclax to treat acute myeloid leukemia with RARA overexpression in people over 75 years or with comorbidities that preclude the use of intensive induction chemotherapy.

Moderna (MRNA) shares climbed 6.1% after results from an early study of the company's cancer vaccine mRNA-4157 showed the therapy benefited patients with a type of head and neck cancer.

Neogen (NEOG) dropped 9.5% after the company cut its full-year revenue outlook, on the back of mixed fiscal Q3 results.

