Health Care Sector Update for 04/09/2024: NEOG, ALKS, INMD, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher pre-bell Tuesday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) slightly higher recently and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) up 0.3%.

Neogen (NEOG) was down more than 13% after saying it now expects fiscal 2024 revenue of $910 million to $920 million, lowering its previous outlook of $935 million to $955 million. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ are expecting $938.2 million.

Alkermes (ALKS) was up more than 6% after saying its phase 1b study of ALKS 2680, a once-daily potential treatment for narcolepsy, showed enhanced wakefulness in patients with narcolepsy type 2 and idiopathic hypersomnia.

InMode (INMD) was down more than 10% after it lowered its fiscal 2024 revenue guidance range to between $485 million and $495 million, from a previous expectation of $495 million to $505 million.

