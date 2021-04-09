US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 04/09/2021: PRVB, CELC, RDHL, IYH, VHT, IBB

Health care stocks were mostly flat ahead of Friday's market open. The iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) and the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) were both unchanged, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) slipped 0.5%.

Provention Bio (PRVB) slumped 34% after announcing Thursday that the US Food and Drug Administration has found deficiencies in its biologics license application for preventive diabetes treatment teplizumab.

Meanwhile, Celcuity (CELC) soared nearly 56% after its drug candidate gedatolisib showed encouraging preliminary phase 1b results in advanced or metastatic breast cancer patients while securing a $25 million loan from Innovatus Capital Partners.

RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) gained 2.8% after receiving a unanimous recommendation to continue its phase 2/3 study of opaganib in patients with COVID-19 pneumonia following a fourth independent data safety monitoring board review.

