Health Care Sector Update for 04/09/2021: GLSI,CELC,AFMD,PRVB,LLY

Health care stocks extended their Friday advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, still was sinking 0.5%.

In company news, Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI) added 7.7% after saying its GP2 immunotherapy produced a robust immune response in patients with metastatic breast cancer, with no recurrences over a five-year follow-up period to its phase IIb trial.

Affimed (AFMD) rose 24% after the immuno-oncology company said its AFM13 drug candidate with cord blood-derived natural killer cells showed significant disease reduction, including two complete responses, during phase I testing in four patients with recurrent or refractory CD30-positive lymphomas.

Celcuity (CELC) climbed almost 49% after reporting encouraging results from phase Ib testing of its gedatolisib drug candidate in patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer patients.

To the downside, Provention Bio (PRVB) tumbled Friday, at one point sinking almost 35% to a 13-month low of $6.36 a share, after saying differences found by the US Food and Drug Administration in the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties of its teplizumab drug candidate and a similar product made by Eli Lilly (LLY) will likely delay the agency's decision on the preventive diabetes treatment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.