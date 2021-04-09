Health Care Sector Update for 04/09/2021: BJ,FUBO,GTIM,WDFC

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed in late Friday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF dropping 0.2% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.8%.

In company news, BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) fell 1% after the warehouse retail chain said CEO Lee Delaney, 48, died unexpectedly on Thursday "due to presumed natural causes" and will be succeeded on an interim basis by chief financial officer Bob Eddy.

WD-40 (WDFC) dropped almost 12% after the company reported a $1.24 per-share profit for its fiscal Q2 ended, up from $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected EPS of $1.32.

To the upside, Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) climbed 8.2% after saying same-restaurant sales for its Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard grew 22.9% over year-ago levels during its fiscal Q2 ended March 30.

FuboTV (FUBO) climbed 11.2% after saying it purchased exclusive live streaming rights to the Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches of the South American Football Confederation.

