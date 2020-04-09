Health Care Sector Update for 04/09/2020: MESO, IBIO, BHVN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN
Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: +1.21%
PFE: +2.60%
ABT: +0.65%
MRK: +0.53%
AMGN: +0.37%
Most health care giants were climbing pre-bell Thursday.
Early movers include:
(+) Mesoblast (MESO), which was gaining almost 20% in value after saying it will conduct a phase 2/3 clinical trial of remestemcel-L in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) caused by COVID-19 infection.
(+) iBio (IBIO) was surging by more than 23% amid agreements with the Infectious Disease Research Institute (IDRI) related to its development of a COVID-19 vaccine.
(+) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding (BHVN) was over 3% higher after it received approval for its pre-investigational new-drug application material from the US Food and Drug Administration to start a study of vazegepant to treat lung inflammation after COVID-19 infection.
