Health Care Sector Update for 04/09/2020: MESO, IBIO, BHVN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +1.21%

PFE: +2.60%

ABT: +0.65%

MRK: +0.53%

AMGN: +0.37%

Most health care giants were climbing pre-bell Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) Mesoblast (MESO), which was gaining almost 20% in value after saying it will conduct a phase 2/3 clinical trial of remestemcel-L in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) caused by COVID-19 infection.

(+) iBio (IBIO) was surging by more than 23% amid agreements with the Infectious Disease Research Institute (IDRI) related to its development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

(+) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding (BHVN) was over 3% higher after it received approval for its pre-investigational new-drug application material from the US Food and Drug Administration to start a study of vazegepant to treat lung inflammation after COVID-19 infection.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.