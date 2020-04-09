Health Care Sector Update for 04/09/2020: BIOC,BHC,BHC.TO,RTIX,GILD

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -1.07%

PFE +2.93%

ABT +1.68%

MRK +1.67%

AMGN -0.34%

Health care stocks continued to rise this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 1%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.8% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Biocept (BIOC) raced 26% higher after the oncology diagnostics company said it was granted a patent in Brazil for its Switch-Blocker technology to detect nucleic acid sequence variants. The new patent covers intellectual property core to the company's Target Selector assays for ctDNA analysis using real-time PCR, Sanger sequencing and next-generation sequencing.

In other sector news:

(+) Bausch Health Cos (BHC) climbed more than 15% after a new regulatory filing on Thursday showed Glenview Capital Management and its CEO Larry Robins now own slightly more than 18 million of the Canadian eye health company's shares, equaling about 5.1% of its outstanding stock.

(+) RTI Surgical Holdings (RTIX) rose nearly 16% after the surgical implants manufacturer Thursday said it will be restating all financial results dating back to 2014 after concluding revenue for certain invoices should have been recognized at a later time than originally reported. The company also said it was postponing a special shareholders' meeting to vote on the proposed sale of its OEM business until June 15 instead of May 13 as initially scheduled.

(-) Gilead Sciences (GILD) declined about 2%. The drugmaker said it has filed a supplemental new drug application with Canadian regulators to evaluate its Descovy medication for a pre-exposure prophylaxis to reduce the risk of HIV-1 infection.

