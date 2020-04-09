Health Care Sector Update for 04/09/2020: BHC,BHC.TO,RTIX,GILD

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -1.39%

PFE +2.62%

ABT +0.22%

MRK +0.39%

AMGN -0.77%

Health care stocks were rising this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 0.9% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.8%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was adding 0.7%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Bausch Health Cos (BHC) climbed more than 18% after a new regulatory filing on Thursday showed Glenview Capital Management and its CEO Larry Robins now own slightly more than 18 million of the Canadian eye health company's shares, equaling about 5.1% of its outstanding stock.

In other sector news:

(+) RTI Surgical Holdings (RTIX) rose more than 12% after the surgical implants manufacturer Thursday said it will be restating all financial results dating back to 2014 after concluding revenue for certain invoices should have been recognized at a later time than originally reported. The company also said it was postponing a special shareholders' meeting to vote on the proposed sale of its OEM business until June 15 instead of May 13 as initially scheduled.

(-) Gilead Sciences (GILD) declined about 2.3%. The drugmaker said it has filed a supplemental new drug application with Canadian regulators to evaluate its Descovy medication for a pre-exposure prophylaxis to reducee the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infection.

