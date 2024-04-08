Health Care Sector Update for 04/08/2024: PLUR, CRMD, LLY, CTLT, NVO

Health care stocks were easing late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each down about 0.2%

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.2%.

In corporate news, Pluri (PLUR) shares gained 2% after the company said Monday it has received a new US patent for technology used in the expansion of immune cells.

CorMedix (CRMD) said it entered a five-year agreement to supply its DefenCath product to Florida-based dialysis organization ARC Dialysis. Its shares rose 1.5%.

Eli Lilly (LLY) broke ground on a plant near Frankfurt to increase production of its weight-loss drugs, with opening scheduled for 2027, Bloomberg reported. Eli Lilly shares were falling 0.7%.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) resubmitted an application for US regulatory approval of its $16.50 billion acquisition for medicine production outsourcing firm Catalent (CTLT), a regulatory filing last week showed. Novo Nordisk shares were up 1.3%, and Catalent was fractionally lower.

