Health Care Sector Update for 04/08/2024: LLY, ZURA, NVO

April 08, 2024 — 01:55 pm EDT

Health care stocks were easing Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each shedding 0.3%

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.2%.

In corporate news, Eli Lilly (LLY) broke ground on a plant near Frankfurt to increase production of its weight-loss drugs, with opening scheduled for 2027, Bloomberg reported Monday. The company plans to invest 2.3 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in the facility, with construction slated to start over the summer, the report said. Eli Lilly shares were falling 1.2%.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) has resubmitted an application for US regulatory approval of its $16.50 billion acquisition bid for medicine production outsourcing firm Catalent (CTLT), a regulatory filing last week has shown. Novo Nordisk shares were up 1%, and Catalent was fractionally lower.

Zura Bio (ZURA) shares jumped 4.4% as the company said Monday that Robert Lisicki has assumed the chief executive position at the company.

