Health Care Sector Update for 04/08/2024: ALNY, LEGN, JNJ, NVO, CTLT, XLV, IBB

April 08, 2024 — 09:28 am EDT

Health care stocks were flat to higher premarket Monday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) was up 0.3% after saying a phase 2 study evaluating the investigational drug zilebesiran in treating hypertension has met its primary endpoint.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Legend Biotech (LEGN) said the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Carvykti to treat adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of therapy. Legend Biotech was 0.1% higher in recent Monday premarket activity.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) has resubmitted an application for US regulatory approval of its $16.50 billion acquisition bid for medicine production outsourcing firm Catalent (CTLT), a regulatory filing last week has shown. Novo Nordisk was up 0.9% in recent Monday premarket activity.

