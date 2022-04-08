Health Care Sector Update for 04/08/2022: XLV, IBB, BIIB, VYNE, MNOV

Health care stocks were edging upward pre-bell Friday, with the Health Care SPDR (XLV) up 0.21% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) inching 0.01% higher.

Biogen (BIIB) shares were slightly higher despite the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services limiting the coverage policy for Aduhelm, the company's drug treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) was marginally higher after the company late Thursday reported positive efficacy results from a phase 1b segment of a clinical trial evaluating FMX114 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis, a skin disorder.

MediciNova (MNOV) said late Thursday data from a mid-stage trial showed that its MN-166 neuroimmune modulator reduced rates of heavy drinking and measures of alcohol craving in patients with alcohol-use disorder. The company's shares gained more than 3%.

