Health Care Sector Update for 04/08/2022: RUBY,BFRI,NRIX,BCRX

Health care stocks added slightly to their previous gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both rising 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was falling 0.1%, reversing a prior advance.

In company news, Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) was sinking over 44% this afternoon, earlier dropping 48% to a record low of $3.05 a share, following the release of updated clinical data of RTX-240 in patients with advanced solid tumors. The company said it does not plan on pursuing a separate clinical trial of its RTX-240 drug candidate in patients with acute myeloid leukemia.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) tumbled 38% after Friday saying it suspended enrollment of new patients in phase II trials of its BCX9930 drug candidate while it evaluates increased serum creatinine levels observed in some of the patients treated with the oral factor D inhibitor.

To the upside, Biofrontera (BFRI) jumped out to a more than 13% gain after the biopharmaceuticals company Friday said it was expecting its FY22 revenue to grow more than 30% over the previous year, suggesting at least $31.3 million in revenue this year based on its $24.1 million in FY21 revenue. The firm also expects revenue for its Q1 will likely double year-ago levels.

Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) rose almost 12% after the oncology medications company overnight reported a 92% increase in Q1 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $9.6 million and topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for $9.3 million in revenue for the three months ended Feb. 28.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.