Health Care Sector Update for 04/08/2022: BFRI, NRIX, BCRX

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.9%.

In company news, Biofrontera (BFRI) jumped out to a nearly 11% gain after the biopharmaceuticals company Friday said it was expecting its FY22 revenue to grow more than 30% over the previous year, suggesting at least $31.3 million in revenue this year based on its $24.1 million in FY21 revenue. The firm also expects revenue for its Q1 will likely double year-ago levels.

Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) rose almost 13% after the oncology medications company overnight reported a 92% increase in Q1 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $9.6 million and topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for $9.3 million in revenue for the three months ended Feb. 28.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) tumbled 37% after Friday saying it suspended enrollment of new patients in phase II trials of its BCX9930 drug candidate while it evaluates increased serum creatinine levels observed in some of the patients treated with the oral factor D inhibitor.

