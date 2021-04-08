US Markets
IMMP

Health Care Sector Update for 04/08/2021: IMMP,APRE,BGNE

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.6%.

In company news, Immutep (IMMP) rose 9.4% after saying its eftilagimod alpha drug candidate has received fast-track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration as a potential treatment for first-line recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) gained 9.4% after the US Food and Drug Administration Thursday assigned the company's eprenetapopt drug candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia with an orphan drug designation.

BeiGene (BGNE) declined 1.6% after saying its its Brukinsa drug candidate failed to meet its co-primary efficacy endpoints during phase II testing in COVID-19 patients hospitalized with respiratory symptoms.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IMMP APRE BGNE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular