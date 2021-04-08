Health Care Sector Update for 04/08/2021: IMMP,APRE,BGNE

Health care stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.6%.

In company news, Immutep (IMMP) rose 9.4% after saying its eftilagimod alpha drug candidate has received fast-track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration as a potential treatment for first-line recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) gained 9.4% after the US Food and Drug Administration Thursday assigned the company's eprenetapopt drug candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia with an orphan drug designation.

BeiGene (BGNE) declined 1.6% after saying its its Brukinsa drug candidate failed to meet its co-primary efficacy endpoints during phase II testing in COVID-19 patients hospitalized with respiratory symptoms.

