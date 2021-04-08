Health Care Sector Update for 04/08/2021: EARS,IMMP,APRE,BGNE

Health care stocks held on for moderate gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.2%.

In company news, Auris Medical Holding (EARS) was more than 20% higher this afternoon, easing from a 36% gain earlier Thursday that followed the company it will present an update on Tuesday, April 13, about its AM-301 nasal spray product candidate as a potential protection against airborne viruses and allergens.

Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) gained over 14% after the US Food and Drug Administration Thursday assigned the company's eprenetapopt drug candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia with an orphan drug designation.

Immutep (IMMP) rose 11% after saying its eftilagimod alpha drug candidate has received fast-track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration as a potential treatment for first-line recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

On the losing side, BeiGene (BGNE) declined 2% after saying its Brukinsa drug candidate failed to meet its co-primary efficacy endpoints during phase II testing in COVID-19 patients hospitalized with respiratory symptoms.

