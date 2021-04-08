Health Care Sector Update for 04/08/2021: AZN, RPRX, DRNA, BGNE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.32% higher and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently gaining 0.73% in value.

More than 700,000 doses of the AstraZeneca (AZN) COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered from the UK to Australia amid the European Union's implementation of more stringent oversight on vaccine exports, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. Separately, the UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization recommended that adults under 30 years of age be offered an alternative to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine following reports of an "extremely rare" adverse event of blood clots and low platelet count after the first dose. AstraZeneca was up almost 3% in recent trading.

Royalty Pharma (RPRX) has acquired Dicerna Pharmaceuticals' (DRNA) royalty interest in kidney disorder treatment Oxlumo for up to $240 million, the companies said. DRNA shares were recently climbing past 1% while RPRX shares were up 1%.

BeiGene (BGNE) was unchanged after saying its phase 2 trial of Brukinsa, or zanubrutinib, in COVID-19 patients hospitalized with respiratory symptoms did not meet its co-primary efficacy endpoints.

