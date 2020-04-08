US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 04/08/2020: GNMK, NVAX, HCAT, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +1.00%

PFE: +0.57%

ABT: +1.00%

MRK: +1.25%

AMGN: +0.82%

Leading health care stocks were mostly higher pre-market Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(+) GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK), which was up more than 17% after the electrochemical detection technology company said it is expecting to report an 80% year-over-year increase in Q1 revenue, rising to $38.7 million and blowing past the Capital IQ consensus looking for $26.5 million in revenue at the company during the three months ended March 30 as the COVID-19 pandemic led to surging demand for testing equipment.

(+) Novavax (NVAX) was gaining more than 14% after saying it has identified a coronavirus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, and is planning to commence first-in-human phase 1 clinical trials in mid-May.

(-) Health Catalyst (HCAT) was declining more than 4% after saying it will offer $175 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2025 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers.

