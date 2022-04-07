Health Care Sector Update for 04/07/2022: APTX, VAXX, ANGO, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging lower pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.08% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was slipping by 0.08% recently.

Aptinyx (APTX) was shedding over 42% in value after saying a phase 2b clinical study evaluating the effects of NYX-2925 in patients with painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy did not achieve its primary endpoint of statistically significant separation from placebo.

Vaxxinity (VAXX) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, or CEPI, said the company will receive up to about $9.3 million in funding from the foundation to support its clinical trial of UB-612 as a potential COVID-19 booster vaccine to other brands. Vaxxinity was recently slipping past 3%.

AngioDynamics (ANGO) was over 11% higher as it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.03 per diluted share, up from $0.02 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of $0.01 per share.

