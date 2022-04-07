Health Care Sector Update for 04/07/2022: ANGO,ERYP,APTX

Health care stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 1.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.3%.

In company news, AngioDynamics (ANGO) rose 7.5% after reporting a surprise fiscal Q3 profit of $0.03 per share, improving on non-GAAP net income of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted net loss of $0.01 per share for the diagnostic equipment company during the three months ended Feb. 28.

Erytech Pharma (ERYP) was 3.8% lower, reversing a nearly 18% advance earlier Thursday that followed the company saying its eryaspase drug candidate met its co-primary endpoint of sustained asparaginase enzyme activity in 92.5% of the patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia two weeks after eryaspase was first added to their chemotherapy. Eryaspase also met the safety co-primary endpoint, with only two of the 55 patients in the trial needing to withdraw because of severe allergic reactions.

Aptinyx (APTX) plunged Thursday, at one point sinking over 51% to an all-time low of $1.14 a share, after saying its NYX-2925 drug candidate did not achieve its primary endpoint of producing a statistically significant reduction of pain in patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy compared with a placebo during phase IIb testing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.