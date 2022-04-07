US Markets
ANGO

Health Care Sector Update for 04/07/2022: ANGO,ERYP,APTX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 1.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.3%.

In company news, AngioDynamics (ANGO) rose 7.5% after reporting a surprise fiscal Q3 profit of $0.03 per share, improving on non-GAAP net income of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted net loss of $0.01 per share for the diagnostic equipment company during the three months ended Feb. 28.

Erytech Pharma (ERYP) was 3.8% lower, reversing a nearly 18% advance earlier Thursday that followed the company saying its eryaspase drug candidate met its co-primary endpoint of sustained asparaginase enzyme activity in 92.5% of the patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia two weeks after eryaspase was first added to their chemotherapy. Eryaspase also met the safety co-primary endpoint, with only two of the 55 patients in the trial needing to withdraw because of severe allergic reactions.

Aptinyx (APTX) plunged Thursday, at one point sinking over 51% to an all-time low of $1.14 a share, after saying its NYX-2925 drug candidate did not achieve its primary endpoint of producing a statistically significant reduction of pain in patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy compared with a placebo during phase IIb testing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANGO ERYP APTX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular