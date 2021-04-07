Health Care Sector Update for 04/07/2021: TMDX, BHVN, ALKS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was flat while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was declining by 0.38% in recent trading.

TransMedics Group (TMDX) was advancing by more than 11% after saying a US Food and Drug Administration panel voted for the approval of its OCS Heart System after reviewing clinical trial data.

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (BHVN) was over 6% higher after saying its migraine treatment tablet, Nurtec ODT, achieved preliminary net product revenue of approximately $43.8 million in Q1.

Alkermes (ALKS) was climbing past 2% amid a clinical trial and supply agreement with Merck & Co. for testing Alkermes' nemvaleukin alfa with Keytruda in a late-stage study.

