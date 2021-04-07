Health Care Sector Update for 04/07/2021: FGEN,NMTR,NVST,IDCC

Health care stocks were edging lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 1.2%.

In company news, FibroGen (FGEN) plunged Wednesday, at one point dropping over 40% to its lowest share price since November 2016, after saying it "cannot conclude" its roxadustat drug candidate to treat dialysis-related anemia reduces the risk of heart attacks, stroke and other major adverse cardiovascular events in patients with chronic kidney disease compared with another anemia drug already on the market in the US.

9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR) rose 9.9% after regulatory filings showed CEO John Temperato and chief financial officer Edward Sitar Monday bought 100,000 and 50,000 shares, respectively, of the specialty drug company's stock at $1 apiece. Board member Mark Sirgo also acquired 300,000 shares at the same price.

Envista Holdings (NVST) climbed 7% after S&P Dow Jones Indices late Tuesday said the dental implants maker will replace InterDigital (IDCC) in the S&P MidCap 400 with the start of regular-session trading on Monday, April 12.

