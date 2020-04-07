Health Care Sector Update for 04/07/2020: YGYI,MNK,PSTI,AYTU

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks retreated this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.4%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 1.6%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Youngevity International (YGYI) climbed as much as 280% on Tuesday after saying its Khrysos Industries unit has been licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration to begin producing hand sanitizer at its facility in Orlando, Fla. The company purchased the 46,200 square foot production facility late last year and said it was well positioned to match demand resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other sector news:

(+) Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) raced 22% higher after preliminary data have shown a 100% survival rate in patients with acute respiratory failure associated with COVID-19 who were treated with the company's PLX cells under the company's compassionate use program. Six of the seven patients treated already have completed their one-week follow-ups, with four showing respiratory improvements while the other three are in advanced stages of weaning from ventilators.

(+) Mallinckrodt (MNK) rose 18% after Tuesday announcing a deal with some of its creditors to swap $495 million of the pharmaceuticals company's 4.875% senior notes maturing later this year for an equal number of new 10% first-lien senior secured notes due 2025.

(-) Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) slipped 1.3% after the specialty drugmaker Tuesday said it has raised more than $23 million in cash proceeds after investors exercised warrants to buy 17.1 million Aytu shares. The warrants had a weighted average exercise price of $1.35.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.