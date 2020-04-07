Health Care Sector Update for 04/07/2020: PSTI, AKER, BLU, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +1.4%

PFE: +1.4%

ABT: +0.9%

MRK: +1.3%

AMGN: +1.2%

Health care heavyweights were rallying pre-bell Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI), which was surging by more than 32% after saying preliminary data have shown a 100% survival rate in patients with acute respiratory failure associated with COVID-19 who have been treated with PLX cells.

(+) Akers Biosciences (AKER) was advancing by over 25% after the company said its partnership with Premas Biotech has obtained clones of all three COVID-19 antigens chosen for its vaccine candidate.

(+) BELLUS Health (BLU) was up more than 7% after saying it has completed dosing patients participating in its phase 2 clinical trial on BLU-5937, which is intended for the treatment of refractory chronic cough.

