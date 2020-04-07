US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 04/07/2020: MNK,PSTI,AYTU

Health care stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 1.7%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing just 0.4%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Mallinckrodt (MNK) rose over 24% after Tuesday announcing a deal with some of its creditors to swap $495 million of the pharmaceuticals company's 4.875% senior notes maturing later this year for an equal number of new 10% first-lien senior secured notes due 2025.

In other sector news:

(+) Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) raced 33% higher after preliminary data have shown a 100% survival rate in patients with acute respiratory failure associated with COVID-19 who were treated with the company's PLX cells under the company's compassionate use program. Six of the seven patients treated have already completed their one-week follow-ups, with four showing respiratory improvements while the other three are in advanced stages of weaning from ventilators.

(-) Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) slipped 4.5% after the specialty drugmaker Tuesday said it has raised more than $23 million in cash proceeds after investors exercised warrants to buy 17.1 million Aytu shares. The warrants had a weighted average exercise price of $1.35.

