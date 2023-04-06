US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 04/06/2023: ZIVO, ABBV, PFE, XLV, IBB

April 06, 2023 — 09:11 am EDT

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Thursday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.27% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently unchanged.

Zivo Bioscience (ZIVO) was up more than 4% after saying it has received a $1 million unsecured six-month loan from its Chief Executive Officer John Payne.

AbbVie (ABBV) was slightly lower after saying it expects its Q1 per-share adjusted earnings to take a $0.08 hit from acquired in-process research and development and milestones expense of $150 million on a pre-tax basis.

Pfizer's (PFE) investigational respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, vaccine was effective in preventing severe infection in infants when given to expecting mothers, interim data from a phase 3 trial show. Pfizer was marginally advancing recently.

