Health Care Sector Update for 04/06/2023: VTGN, LMDX, SCLX, EDAP

April 06, 2023 — 04:24 pm EDT

Health care stocks were edging higher late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1.2%.

In company news, VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) rose 2.8%. The company said the European Patent Office granted it a patent for AV-101, an oral N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor glycine site antagonist.

LumiraDx (LMDX) shares rose over 13% after the company said it will further cut its global workforce by about 40%, including full-time, part-time and contractor positions.

Scilex (SCLX) shares recovered, climbing over 4%, after an earlier sell-down following its announcement late Wednesday that it was postponing its annual shareholders meeting to April 17 from April 6.

EDAP TMS (EDAP) gained 1.9% after saying its ExactVu system has received approval from Japan's Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency for commercialization and marketing in the country.

