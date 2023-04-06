Health Care Sector Update for 04/06/2023: VTGN, LMDX, SCLX, EDAP

Health care stocks were edging higher late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1.2%.

In company news, VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) rose 2.8%. The company said the European Patent Office granted it a patent for AV-101, an oral N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor glycine site antagonist.

LumiraDx (LMDX) shares rose over 13% after the company said it will further cut its global workforce by about 40%, including full-time, part-time and contractor positions.

Scilex (SCLX) shares recovered, climbing over 4%, after an earlier sell-down following its announcement late Wednesday that it was postponing its annual shareholders meeting to April 17 from April 6.

EDAP TMS (EDAP) gained 1.9% after saying its ExactVu system has received approval from Japan's Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency for commercialization and marketing in the country.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.