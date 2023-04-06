Health Care Sector Update for 04/06/2023: LMDX, SCLX, EDAP

Health care stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 1.3%.

In company news, LumiraDx (LMDX) shares rose 5.8%, paring earlier gains, after the company said it will further cut its global workforce by about 40%, including full-time, part-time and contractor positions.

Scilex Holding (SCLX) shares climbed 4%, erasing earlier losses following its announcement late Wednesday that it was postponing its annual shareholders meeting to April 17 from April 6.

EDAP TMS (EDAP) gainbed 3.4% after saying its ExactVu system has received approval from Japan's Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency for commercialization and marketing in the country.

