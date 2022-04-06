US Markets
BTAI

Health Care Sector Update for 04/06/2022: BTAI, CTXR, STAA, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were declining premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.50% lower and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently down more than 1%.

BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) shares were gaining more than 15% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Igalmi sublingual film for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar I or II disorder in adults.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) shares were up more than 9% after the company reported topline results from a phase 3 trial of anti-tumoral I/ONTAK for the treatment of recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma that showed no new safety signals.

STAAR Surgical (STAA) reported the first implants of its EVO Visian lens on patients in the US. STAAR shares were down more than 2% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BTAI CTXR STAA XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular