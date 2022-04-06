Health Care Sector Update for 04/06/2022: BTAI, CTXR, STAA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.50% lower and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently down more than 1%.

BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) shares were gaining more than 15% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Igalmi sublingual film for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar I or II disorder in adults.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) shares were up more than 9% after the company reported topline results from a phase 3 trial of anti-tumoral I/ONTAK for the treatment of recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma that showed no new safety signals.

STAAR Surgical (STAA) reported the first implants of its EVO Visian lens on patients in the US. STAAR shares were down more than 2% recently.

