TPTX

Health Care Sector Update for 04/06/2021: TPTX,CARA,ILMN,MITO,ALXN

MT Newswires
Health care stocks turned narrowly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.6% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was dropping 0.7%, giving back a midday gain.

In company news, Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) fell 8.3% after HC Wainwright cut its price target for the drug maker's shares by $4 to $186. The company overnight said its TPX-0046 drug candidate showed preliminary clinical activity with tumor regression during phase I/II testing in patients with non-small cell lung cancer or medullary thyroid carcinoma.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) dropped nearly 13% following the specialty drug maker reporting no revenue for Q4 after earlier in 2020 terminating its commercialization partnership with Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), down from $21.1 million during the final quarter of 2019 and missing the two-analyst consensus call expecting $17.5 million in Q4 revenue.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (BTX) climbed 28% after saying former UCI Health chief executive and University of California-Irvine neurology professor Howard Federoff will join the biopharmaceuticals company as its new CEO on April 16.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) rose more than 14% after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the drug maker will replace MTS Systems (MTSC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index with the start of regular-session trading on Thursday, April 8.

