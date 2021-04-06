Health Care Sector Update for 04/06/2021: TMDX, DVAX, ABCM, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.12% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.28% higher in recent trading.

TransMedics Group (TMDX) was more than 4% higher after saying a US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee will meet Tuesday to review the company's Organ Care System Heart System, a portable organ perfusion and monitoring device intended to preserve a donated heart.

Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) was climbing past 2% after saying Valneva reported positive initial results from part A of its phase 1/2 trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001 using the company's CpG 1018 adjuvant.

Abcam (ABCM) and Avacta, a developer of cancer therapies and diagnostics, have signed a global distribution agreement to sell Avacta's reagents that are designed to detect the COVID-19 virus' spike protein. Abcam was almost 3% lower in recent trading.

