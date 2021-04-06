US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 04/06/2021: BTX,CARA,MITO,ALXN,MTSC

Health care stocks were narrowly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 0.9%.

In company news, Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (BTX) climbed almost 29% after saying former UCI Health chief executive and University of California-Irvine neurology professor Howard Federoff will join the biopharmaceuticals company as its new CEO on April 16.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) rose more than 16% after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the drugmaker will replace MTS Systems (MTSC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index with the start of regular-session trading on Thursday, April 8.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) dropped 9.6% following the specialty drugmaker reporting no revenue for its Q4 ended Dec. 31 after earlier in 2020 terminating its commercialization partnership with Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), down from $21.1 million during the final quarter of 2019 and missing the two-analyst consensus call expecting $17.5 million in Q4 revenue.

