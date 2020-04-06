Health Care Sector Update for 04/06/2020: HSIC,IMMU,AKER,MLND

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +3.19%

PFE +1.66%

ABT +3.49%

MRK +3.72%

AMGN +1.84%

Health care stocks rose Monday, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 4.3%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was ahead 3.8% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Henry Schein (HSIC) was nearly 2% higher in late Monday trade after saying it was withdrawing its FY20 financial guidance issued in February, citing the "growing impact" of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business operations. CEO Stanley Bergman also has agreed to temporarily forego his entire base salary through June 30 while other executive officers will take a 50% pay cut over the same period, according to a regulatory filing.

In other sector news:

(+) Akers Biosciences (AKER) surged 144% on Monday after the firm said it has obtained clones of all three coronavirus antigens selected for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The clone development process with Premas Biotech follows four primary steps starting with gene design and synthesis followed by host selection and gene insertion into the host and then verifying if the clone has the correct gene.

(+) Immunomedics (IMMU) recently climbing 101%, after the company said it discontinued its phase-three confirmatory study on sacituzumab govitecan to treat metastatic triple-negative breast cancer due to "compelling evidence of efficacy." Separately, it said it has hired former Ipsen executive Harout Semerjian as its new CEO, effective April 16.

(-) Millendo Therapeutics (MLND) dropped to a record low of $1.26 a share after the company said Monday it was discontinuing development of its livoletide drug candidate as a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome. It said top-line data from phase IIb testing showed it failed to produce a statistically significant improvement in hyperphagia and food-related behaviors compared to placebo. Millendo said it expects to report data from the three-month study at a future scientific conference or publication after they become available.

