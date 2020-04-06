US Markets
CODX

Health Care Sector Update for 04/06/2020: CODX, MESO, RDHL, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +2.68%

PFE: +2.82%

ABT: +1.90%

MRK: +3.61%

AMGN: +4.13%

Top health care stocks were advancing pre-market Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Co-Diagnostics (CODX), which was more than 28% higher after the US Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for the Logix Smart Coronavirus COVID-19 Test for detecting the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

(+) Mesoblast (MESO) was surging by more than 32% after it received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for its investigational new drug application to treat patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by COVID-19 with intravenous infusions of its allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell product candidate remestemcel-L.

(+) Redhill Biopharma (RDHL) was advancing more than 23% after announcing that it has dosed its first COVID-19 patient with opaganib, an investigational drug to treat the virus. The Israeli Ministry of Health had earlier approved the drug on a compassionate use basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CODX MESO RDHL JNJ PFE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular