Health Care Sector Update for 04/06/2020: CODX, MESO, RDHL, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +2.68%

PFE: +2.82%

ABT: +1.90%

MRK: +3.61%

AMGN: +4.13%

Top health care stocks were advancing pre-market Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Co-Diagnostics (CODX), which was more than 28% higher after the US Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for the Logix Smart Coronavirus COVID-19 Test for detecting the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

(+) Mesoblast (MESO) was surging by more than 32% after it received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for its investigational new drug application to treat patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by COVID-19 with intravenous infusions of its allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell product candidate remestemcel-L.

(+) Redhill Biopharma (RDHL) was advancing more than 23% after announcing that it has dosed its first COVID-19 patient with opaganib, an investigational drug to treat the virus. The Israeli Ministry of Health had earlier approved the drug on a compassionate use basis.

