Health Care Sector Update for 04/06/2020: CODX, MESO, RDHL, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN
Top Health Care Stocks:
JNJ: +2.68%
PFE: +2.82%
ABT: +1.90%
MRK: +3.61%
AMGN: +4.13%
Top health care stocks were advancing pre-market Monday.
Stocks moving on news include:
(+) Co-Diagnostics (CODX), which was more than 28% higher after the US Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for the Logix Smart Coronavirus COVID-19 Test for detecting the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.
(+) Mesoblast (MESO) was surging by more than 32% after it received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for its investigational new drug application to treat patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by COVID-19 with intravenous infusions of its allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell product candidate remestemcel-L.
(+) Redhill Biopharma (RDHL) was advancing more than 23% after announcing that it has dosed its first COVID-19 patient with opaganib, an investigational drug to treat the virus. The Israeli Ministry of Health had earlier approved the drug on a compassionate use basis.
