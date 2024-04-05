News & Insights

US Markets
SWAV

Health Care Sector Update for 04/05/2024: SWAV, JNJ, OCGN, CYTK

April 05, 2024 — 01:43 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks advanced Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.9% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) climbing 1.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 1.2%.

In corporate news, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) agreed to buy Shockwave Medical (SWAV) in an all-cash deal with an enterprise value of about $13.1 billion as the pharmaceutical giant seeks to strengthen its MedTech cardiovascular portfolio. Shockwave shares gained 2.1%, and Johnson & Johnson was little changed.

Ocugen (OCGN) shares surged 26% after the company said the Data and Safety Monitoring Board for the phase 1/2 trial of OCU410 to treat eye disease geographic atrophy approved proceeding with a medium dose in the dose-escalation stage of the study.

Cytokinetics (CYTK) shares jumped 5.2% after follow-on trial data showed the longer-term efficacy and safety of its aficamten drug candidate for treating patients with unusually thick heart muscle.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SWAV
JNJ
OCGN
CYTK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.