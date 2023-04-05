Health Care Sector Update for 04/05/2023: LMNL, GILD, IFRX

Health care stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 1.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbed 0.3%.

In company news, Liminal BioSciences (LMNL) shares soared over 74% after the biotech firm said it received a non-binding takeover bid from Structured Alpha for $7.50 a share.

InflaRx (IFRX) said its Gohibic (vilobelimab) for treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients has received the US Food and Drug Administration's emergency authorization. The company's shares were up almost 82%.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) has already begun enrolling patients to proceed with two phase 3 trials of its oral COVID-19 drug obeldesivir, Reuters reported late Tuesday. Gilead shares were up 1.3%.

