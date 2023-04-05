US Markets
ATNF

Health Care Sector Update for 04/05/2023: ATNF, LMNL, GILD, IFRX

April 05, 2023 — 04:11 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Healthcare stocks were higher late afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index advancing 1.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 1.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) climbed 0.5%.

In company news, 180 Life Sciences (ATNF) fell about 20%. The company said it entered into an agreement to sell about 1.57 million shares and warrants to buy up to the same number of shares at $1.91 per share and warrant to a single healthcare-focused US institutional investor to raise $3 million in gross proceeds.

Liminal BioSciences (LMNL) shares soared over 77% after the biotech firm said it received a non-binding takeover bid from Structured Alpha for $7.50 a share.

InflaRx (IFRX) said its Gohibic (vilobelimab) for treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients has received the US Food and Drug Administration's emergency authorization. The company's shares were up almost 62%.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) has already begun enrolling patients to proceed with two Phase 3 trials of its oral COVID-19 drug obeldesivir, Reuters reported late Tuesday. Gilead shares were up 1.9%.

