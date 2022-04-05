Health Care Sector Update for 04/05/2022: SBFM,RCUS,ISBC,DNA,TWST

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both climbing 1.0%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 0.6%.

In company news, Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) was 135% higher this afternoon, easing from a 199% advance to a best-ever $6.76 a share, after the Canadian drugmaker said two of its mRNA molecules showed potential in destroying cancer cells during cytotoxicity tests, including multidrug-resistant breast, ovarian and pancreatic cancer cells. The company expects to soon file a patent application for the mRNA molecules based on the recent trial results, it said.

Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) rose 9.8% after the oncology therapies company was selected by S&P Dow Jones Indices to replace Investors Bancorp (ISBC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective with the start of Thursday's regular session.

Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) slid over 12% after the cell programming company announced an expanded, four-year collaboration agreement with Twist Bioscience (TWST), with Ginkgo committing to increased purchases compared with the companies' 2017 supply agreement and also includes an option providing additional synthesis capacity to meet Ginkgo's anticipated growth. Financial and other details of the new pact were not disclosed. Twist shares also were 4.1% lower, reversing an early 6.1% advance.

