Health Care Sector Update for 04/05/2022: SBFM, RCUS, CHNG, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.10% lower and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) shares were surging past 168% after saying two of its mRNA molecules showed potential in destroying cancer cells grown in culture.

Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) will join the S&P SmallCap 600 index replacing Investors Bancorp (ISBC), effective at market open on April 7, S&P Dow Jones Indices said. Arcus Biosciences shares were recently up more than 12%.

Change Healthcare (CHNG) shares were gaining nearly 7% after the company and Optum agreed to extend their merger agreement to Dec. 31. The companies said the extended agreement reflects their commitment to contesting the "meritless" legal challenge to the merger by the US Department of Justice.

